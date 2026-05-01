13-year-old juvenile taken into custody in connection with social media threat against IDEA Elsa

KRGV file photo.

A 13-year-old male juvenile was taken into custody following an investigation into a possible threat directed towards IDEA Elsa, according to the Elsa Police Department.

Elsa police said they were made aware of a social media post that contained the possible threat. An investigation was initiated and investigators were able to identify the juvenile in connection with the post.

The juvenile was taken into custody and placed in juvenile detention.

At this time, there is no ongoing threat to Elsa schools or the public, according to police.

IDEA Public Schools released the following statement in reference to the incident:

"IDEA Public Schools was made aware of a social media post involving an unconfirmed threat at IDEA Elsa. We contacted local law enforcement, who worked in collaboration with Texas agencies to conduct a thorough investigation. An individual connected to the post was apprehended last night. All students and staff are safe, and campus operations are proceeding normally. As an added precaution, there will be an increased presence of law enforcement on campus. Since this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment any further. All questions should be directed to local law enforcement."