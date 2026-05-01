Raymondville police search for missing 85-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia

Mary Ambriz was last seen on April 29 in the Raymondville area. (Photo courtesy of the Willacy County Sheriff's Office)

The Raymondville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman diagnosed with dementia.

Maria Salazar Ambriz, 85, was last seen on April 29 in the Raymondville area. She may be lost or confused and may not know her own name or address.

Ambriz is described as 5'04" in height, 150 pounds, gray and brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink and black or pink and gray biker shorts with an unknown color shirt.

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office is also assisting Raymondville police in the search for Ambriz. They are asking local business owners with security cameras in a 10-block radius at the intersection of 9th Street and Rodriguez Avenue to review footage from April 30 from 1 a.m. to the current date and time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Raymondville Police Department at 956-689-2441 or the Willacy County Sheriff's Office at 956-689-5576.