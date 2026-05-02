RGV high school softball Friday night area round scores and highlights
RGV SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
Friday, May 1st
AREA ROUND
McAllen High 6, CC Moody 2 - McHi wins the series.
PSJA 12, Cibolo Steele 6 - PSJA wins the series.
Flour Bluff 14, Harlingen South 0 - Flour Bluff leads the series 1-0.
CC Carroll 11, Edcouch Elsa 1 - CC Carroll wins the series
NB Canyon 18, Brownsville Veterans 1 - Canyon wins the series.
More News
News Video
-
Barricaded suspect in custody following standoff in Edinburg
-
Brownsville death row inmate John Allen Rubio's legal team file incompetency motion
-
Hidalgo County appraisal district host property tax exemption clinics
-
Pharr EDC to host roundtable, offer resources for potential business owners
-
Mission coffee shop recovering from break-in that caused nearly $3,000 in damages
Sports Video
-
RGV high school baseball Friday night bi-district round scores and highlights
-
RGV high school softball Friday night area round scores and highlights
-
Edinburg IDEA state finalist golfer Mau Solar commits to Midland College
-
RGV high school softball Thursday night area round scores and highlights
-
RGV high school baseball Thursday night bi-district round scores and highlights