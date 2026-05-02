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RGV high school softball Friday night area round scores and highlights

RGV high school softball Friday night area round scores and highlights
4 hours 18 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, May 01 2026 May 1, 2026 May 01, 2026 11:01 PM May 01, 2026 in Sports

RGV SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

Friday, May 1st

AREA ROUND

McAllen High 6, CC Moody 2 - McHi wins the series. 

PSJA 12, Cibolo Steele 6 - PSJA wins the series.

Flour Bluff 14, Harlingen South 0 - Flour Bluff leads the series 1-0. 

CC Carroll 11, Edcouch Elsa 1 - CC Carroll wins the series

NB Canyon 18, Brownsville Veterans 1 - Canyon wins the series.

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