Barricaded Edinburg suspect in custody identified
A 23-year-old man was identified as the suspect who caused an hours-long standoff at an Edinburg smoke shop, according to police.
Guadalupe Ernesto Garcia Jr. is facing charges of aggravated robbery in connection with the Friday incident, a spokesperson for the Edinburg Police Department said.
Garcia Jr.’s arrest happened at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, when the police department's SWAT team made their way into the Got Vapes Smoke Shop, located in the 2300 block of North Sugar Road.
According to police, officers responded to reports of an aggravated robbery at the business shortly before 6 p.m. when the suspect, now identified as Garcia Jr., entered the shop armed with a gun and began gathering items to steal.
A manager and two employees were inside the shop when the suspect entered, but officers were able to safely coordinate their exit from the building via alive video feed, according to a news release.
No injuries were reported, police added.
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