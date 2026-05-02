Sheriff’s Office: Man shoots security guard at Harlingen gentleman’s club
A 24-year-old man is in custody after shooting at a security guard during an altercation at a Harlingen gentleman’s club, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.
Thomas Matthew Puente faces multiple charges in connection with the incident that happened on Saturday at the VIP Gentleman’s Club located at 14225 Expressway 83 in Harlingen.
According to the news release, sheriff’s deputies responding to the scene learned Puente shot a security officer in the leg with a shotgun and fired one other round into the club before being subdued by patrons.
Witnesses at the scene were detaining the suspect when deputies arrived.
Puente had been previously removed from the club but later returned armed with a 12-gauge shotgun, according to the release.
After re-entering the establishment, he was confronted by the security officer, which led to a brief physical altercation where Puente shot the man in the leg.
The news release also identified Puente as a suspect wanted in connection with a separate shooting that occurred in Primera in July 2025. He faces separate charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for both shootings, and an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance for the Harlingen club shooting.
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