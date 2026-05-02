City of Palmview warns residents of permit payment email scams

Palmview city leaders are warning people about scam emails.

The email reportedly demands permit payments and the city says it has received more than six reports.

The emails, which claim a balance is owed, appear to be from the city. They push people to wire money for planning and zoning applications.

The city says they would never ask people to wire money or pay for services via text.

"Don't click anything. If they ask you to click something, or they ask you to wire something, that should be a red flag for you and contact us. Let's take a look at it and let our investigators do their job, you know, and hopefully that we could put a stop to it," City of Palmview Public Information Officer Irma Garza said.

The emails use city logos, similar addresses and public meeting details to look real. Authorities are trying to track down those responsible.

Anyone who receives one of those emails should report it.