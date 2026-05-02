Valley organizations preparing for May Day march

Several Rio Grande Valley organizations are getting ready to host their first May Day march on Saturday in Edinburg.

La Union Del Pueblo Entero is one of the organizations leading the protest on workers' rights. Local teachers, unions, and labor councils are some of the other organizations participating.

"We are trying to meet the moment while we live in the richest country in the world. I think a lot of folks feel like it doesn't really feel that way, and so, how do we show up? We show up in solidarity," LUPE Organizing Director Jose Jimenez Jr. said.

The march begins at the Edinburg City Hall courtyard and protestors will then make their way to the Hidalgo County Courthouse.