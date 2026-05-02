Weslaco High School students spread kindness with painted rocks
Residents may see painted rocks around downtown in Weslaco.
It's part of an effort by Weslaco High School students to spread kindness. In total, 100 students helped paint the rocks.
"Maybe they're having a bad day and see a rock and they're like 'wow, this is a sign, maybe I should slow down and see things and just don't take things for granted'," Weslaco High School student Melanie Chavez said.
The rocks were scattered around the city Thursday night, including at the Weslaco Public Library. Students said if you find a rock, you can keep it.
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