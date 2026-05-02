Catholic Charities in McAllen warns of scam impersonators

A well-known organization is now urging the public to be cautious. They say someone is using their name to scam people out of their money.

Catholic Charities in downtown McAllen says scammers are using their name to get a hold of people's money. They said scammers are reaching out and pretending to be immigration lawyers working for the organization.

They're reportedly contacting people through WhatsApp, email, and social media. The scammers offer immigration help, but then ask for payments through apps like Zelle.

Catholic Charities says they will never contact anyone through WhatsApp or ask for money.

The Better Business Bureau has offered advice in this situation.

"Any kind of charity organization to help you with the immigration process, go directly to the source. Don't rely on phone calls that you receive," BBB of South Texas President Hilda Martinez said. "You can always get in contact with the Texas State Bar Association to verify the status of that particular attorney, if the attorney even exists."

Catholic Charities is urging anyone who may have been on the receiving end of this scam to report it to police.

They advise saving all messages as evidence, but do not respond or send money.

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