La Joya ISD officer performs Heimlich, dislodges quarter from infant

Officer Ashley Melgarejo is being praised after saving infant from choking. (Photo courtesy of La Joya ISD)

A La Joya Independent School District police officer saved an infant's life after the child started choking at La Joya High School.

Officer Ashley Melgarejo was working the south-side student pickup area when a parent rushed over. The parent said her infant son was choking and couldn't breathe, according to a news release.

Melgarejo assessed the situation and performed the infant Heimlich maneuver. She placed the infant face down on her forearm and gave back blows. Within moments, a quarter came out of the infant's airway and the baby could breathe again, according to the news release.

The La Joya Fire Department arrived shortly after and took over medical care.

"There wasn't time to think — it was instinct and training that took over," Melgarejo said. "When the baby started crying, I just kept checking on him. I'm grateful I was able to help at the right time."

La Joya ISD Police Chief Leonardo Sanchez praised Melgarejo's response.

"Officer Melgarejo's response reflects the very best of our department — calm under pressure, highly trained and committed to protecting our students and families," Sanchez said. "This is exactly why we invest in ongoing training and preparedness. Her actions made all the difference."

Officials confirmed that Melgarejo's quick response prevented what could have been a tragic outcome.