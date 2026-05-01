Student charged in gun scare at Rivera High School identified

A Brownsville Independent School District student accused of causing a gun scare at Rivera High School has been identified.

Marte Martinez Alvarez is charged with false alarm or report. Channel 5 News learned of his identity through a public information request with Brownsville ISD.

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The incident occurred on April 21. Rivera High School was placed on lockdown after reports of a student in possession of a weapon on campus.

According to records obtained by Channel 5 News, Alvarez reported he saw a student with a gun at the school. His report caused law enforcement to swarm the campus.

Alvarez later told authorities he made the story up.