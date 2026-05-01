Student charged in gun scare at Rivera High School identified
A Brownsville Independent School District student accused of causing a gun scare at Rivera High School has been identified.
Marte Martinez Alvarez is charged with false alarm or report. Channel 5 News learned of his identity through a public information request with Brownsville ISD.
RELATED STORY: Student arrested after lying about gun on campus at Rivera Early College High School, district says
The incident occurred on April 21. Rivera High School was placed on lockdown after reports of a student in possession of a weapon on campus.
According to records obtained by Channel 5 News, Alvarez reported he saw a student with a gun at the school. His report caused law enforcement to swarm the campus.
Alvarez later told authorities he made the story up.
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