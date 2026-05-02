La Feria man reunites with EMT who saved his life following bee attack

An EMT from La Feria saved a man during a life-threatening bee attack.

Robert Zamarripa was attacked by a swarm of bees on Tuesday, April 28. It happened while he was riding his lawnmower near a shed on his property; he was stung about 200 times.

Zamarripa suffered a seizure and lost consciousness. Bianca Serrano was one of the first to respond.

Serrano said she was not stung as she ran to help Zamarripa. Despite the danger, she says she put her focus on keeping Zamarripa alive.

"In school, we're taught your airway is the most important thing. Once your airway is compromised, that's when stuff gets tricky. So I was like I need to go in there and make sure he's breathing," Serrano said.

She says it took a team.

"It's never just one person, it's definitely a team. It's a team effort from our dispatchers, to our supervisor, our community health paramedics that respond with us as well, my partner," Serrano said.

The bee nest is still believed to be on Zamarripa's property.

Zamarripa thanked the EMT he calls his hero with yellow flowers symbolic of the color of bees and a thank you card.

"If she would not have been here, we probably wouldn't be doing this interview. I truly believe that," Zamarripa said.

For Serrano, this kind of thank you doesn't come often.

"When they're in very critical states, we do what gets done to transport to the hospital for further care that sometimes they don't get the chance to ask us our names and they don't remember us," Serrano said.

A moment both say they won't forget.

Watch the video above for the full story.