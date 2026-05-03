Incumbent Al Perez voted to keep Elsa mayoral seat, unofficial results show
Incumbent Al Perez is the top vote-getter in the race for Elsa mayor.
Perez ended with 886 votes to take the lead.
"We're just trying to improve our city and we got a great, great staff and we just want to keep it going, that's all we want to do," Perez said.
RELATED STORY: Elsa mayoral election pits incumbent against former commissioner
His challenger, former City Commissioner Robert Escobar, fell short with only 513 votes. Channel 5 News reached out to Escobar for comment, but he declined.
All election results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed. For more election results, click here.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen ISD voters approve $335 million bond for schools and safety upgrades
-
Unofficial election results show Oscar Montoya maintains Mercedes mayoral seat
-
Incumbent Al Perez voted to keep Elsa mayoral seat, unofficial results show
-
Pete Galvan unseats incumbent for San Benito mayor, unofficial results say
-
Weslaco High School students spread kindness with painted rocks
Sports Video
-
RGV high school softball Saturday area round scores and highlights
-
RGV high school baseball Saturday area round scores and highlights
-
RGV high school baseball Friday night bi-district round scores and highlights
-
RGV high school softball Friday night area round scores and highlights
-
Edinburg IDEA state finalist golfer Mau Solar commits to Midland College