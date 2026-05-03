Incumbent Al Perez voted to keep Elsa mayoral seat, unofficial results show

Incumbent Al Perez is the top vote-getter in the race for Elsa mayor.

Perez ended with 886 votes to take the lead.

"We're just trying to improve our city and we got a great, great staff and we just want to keep it going, that's all we want to do," Perez said.

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His challenger, former City Commissioner Robert Escobar, fell short with only 513 votes. Channel 5 News reached out to Escobar for comment, but he declined.

All election results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed. For more election results, click here.