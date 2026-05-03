Pete Galvan unseats incumbent for San Benito mayor, unofficial results say

A leadership change in San Benito. The incumbent mayor has been unseated by his challenger, according to unofficial results.

Pedro "Pete" Galvan got the most votes with 1,149. Incumbent Ricardo Guerra fell behind with only 569 votes.

Galvan, who has served on the city commission since 2020, campaigned on consistency, focusing on improving infrastructure, expanding community spaces, and investing in the city's future.

He says he's ready to take on that responsibility.

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"I want to thank the entire San Benito community for coming out, showing their support. Thank you for showing your love. I'm here to advocate the best that I can for my community. Thank you so much," Galvan said.

Meanwhile, incumbent Mayor Guerra says he respects the voters decision after serving the city for two terms as mayor, and hopes to continue assisting in any way he can.

"If you can trust me to help you, I'm here. That's it," Guerra said.

Galvan says once he takes office he will prioritize unity between city leaders and projects like parks and downtown preservation.

All election results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed. For more election results, click here.