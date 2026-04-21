Incumbent mayor faces city commissioner in San Benito election

Voters in San Benito are choosing between two candidates for mayor.

Incumbent Mayor Ricardo Guerra and City Commissioner Pedro "Pete" Galvan are competing for the position. Guerra is seeking his third term, while Galvan was first elected city commissioner in 2020.

Galvan said he's running because he wants to serve the community and believes strong leadership is needed.

"I think that we need a very strong leader to effectively communicate with other leaders at the local, state, and even the federal level," Galvan said. "So I think I'm the most qualified candidate to fulfill those expectations."

Galvan is a pharmacist. He said creating healthier living spaces is a top priority, including improving Stookey Park for youth baseball and softball.

"The community has been lacking a swimming pool," Galvan said. "I know that there are drought conditions, but there are things that we can do to mitigate our water use."

His other priorities include drainage improvements and fiscal accountability. Galvan said he wants to make sure the city uses tax dollars correctly.

Galvan said while the current mayor has done a good job, it's time for change.

"It's the next generation of leadership," Galvan said. "I think I fit the expectations that the community is looking for. I'm well educated, I have a good background, and I have strong roots in the community."

Guerra is retired and said he has time to continue working on changes that won't happen overnight.

"It takes a while, it takes money, it takes time," Guerra said. "So that's one of the most important things that I have here. I do have the time. I have the time since I'm retired."

Guerra said his top priority is continuing street improvements. He also wants stronger infrastructure and improvements in areas on the outskirts of the city.

Guerra believes fixing roads and drainage will attract more companies to invest in San Benito and bring more jobs.

"But we need infrastructure," Guerra said. "So we have land. Come on over. We're here; let's talk and let's see if we can get them more interested in San Benito."

Guerra said he wants to continue building trust with the community.

"I'm here to move San Benito, and that's what the future is; we need to move San Benito forward," Guerra said. "We need to be prepared for what's coming."

Early voting ends on Tuesday, April 28. Election Day is Saturday, May 2.

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