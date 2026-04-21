Heart of the Valley: Doctors answer viewer questions about diabetes
One in three people in the Rio Grande Valley are living with the disease.
It's considered an epidemic, and Prime Healthcare doctors Hector Munoz and Alex Zendejas answer questions from viewers in the video above.
All questions must be submitted to heartofthevalley@krgv.com.
This April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360-degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV.
H-E-B and South Texas Health System are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Check out the calendar at this link for times and dates when the screenings will be available.
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes is sponsored by Prime Health and South Texas Health System.
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