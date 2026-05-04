Pump Patrol: Monday, May 4, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Granjeno works to expand cemetery as historic burial ground runs out of...
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Mission's 5x5 Brewing Co. returns with new partnership after February closure
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'It does hit hard:' Harlingen mother shares her story after son dies...
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Demolition of old Queen Isabella Causeway continues
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Suspected drunk driver in fatal Edinburg crash receives bond of over $1...
Sports Video
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UTRGV baseball awaits final results of Southland Conference play
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Brownsville Veterans' Tatiana Mercado signs to play basketball at the University of...
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Progreso's Carlos Carbajal commits to Texas Southmost College
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The Vaqueros sweep Incarnate Word, Armani Raygoza becomes the UTRGV RBI leader
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2026 UIL Track & Field State Qualifiers