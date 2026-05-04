Suspected drunk driver in fatal Edinburg crash receives bond of over $1 million
The man accused in a deadly crash was arraigned on multiple charges on Monday.
Miguel Angel Suarez was charged with intoxication manslaughter, four counts of intoxication assault, manslaughter, and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His total bond was set at $1,025,000.
Suarez is accused in a deadly crash in Edinburg that occurred Saturday at the intersection of Salinas Boulevard and West Monte Cristo Road.
RELATED STORY: Suspected drunk driver crashes into vehicle, killing a woman, injuring three children
Police say Suarez ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle. A woman was killed and four others were injured, including three children.
Two of the children were taken to San Antonio for treatment, and the third has been released.
Court records show Suarez has three prior DWI cases.
EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story said the bond was set at $1.2 million. The article has since been updated with the correct bond information.
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