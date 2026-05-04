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Missing Donna man found, reunited with family after search

Missing Donna man found, reunited with family after search
52 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, May 04 2026 May 4, 2026 May 04, 2026 1:46 PM May 04, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
Cenobio Trejo (Photo courtesy)

The missing 63-year-old man has been found and reunited with family, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Cenobio Trejo was found near the intersection of FM 495 and Tower Road. He was taken to a medical center for evaluation.

Trejo was reported missing on Sunday after being last seen in the 400 block of Daisy Drive in Donna.

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