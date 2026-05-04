McAllen mariachi brothers open for Kacey Musgraves at sold-out shows
Three McAllen Independent School District Mariachi Oro brothers took the stage Sunday night, opening for country music star Kacey Musgraves at the historic Gruene Hall.
Antonio, Caleb, and Joshua Gamez-Cuellar are opening three nights in a row for the sold-out shows. Sunday was their first show, they will perform on Monday and Tuesday as well.
RELATED STORY: 'I can perform again:' McAllen mariachi brothers opening for Kacey Musgraves in sold-out shows
The brothers, along with their parents, were detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement earlier this year. They were later released after bipartisan support from lawmakers.
More News
News Video
-
Major drainage project underway in Mission to improve flood relief
-
Photographer's Perspective: Covering the world baseball classic in Houston
-
McAllen mariachi brothers open for Kacey Musgraves at sold-out shows
-
Retired Valley teacher speaks on reduced health care premiums
-
Mission police investigate deadly crash involving two motorcycles
Sports Video
-
The Vaqueros sweep Incarnate Word, Armani Raygoza becomes the UTRGV RBI leader
-
2026 UIL Track & Field State Qualifiers
-
RGV high school softball Saturday area round scores and highlights
-
RGV high school baseball Saturday area round scores and highlights
-
RGV high school baseball Friday night bi-district round scores and highlights