McAllen mariachi brothers open for Kacey Musgraves at sold-out shows

Three McAllen Independent School District Mariachi Oro brothers took the stage Sunday night, opening for country music star Kacey Musgraves at the historic Gruene Hall.

Antonio, Caleb, and Joshua Gamez-Cuellar are opening three nights in a row for the sold-out shows. Sunday was their first show, they will perform on Monday and Tuesday as well.

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The brothers, along with their parents, were detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement earlier this year. They were later released after bipartisan support from lawmakers.