Retired Valley teacher speaks on reduced health care premiums

Many people are on a tight budget, including retired teachers.

Recently, Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Teacher Retirement System of Texas to look into lowering health insurance premiums.

Teaching is something you love, not something you just do for a paycheck.

"Teachers are in it for the outcome, not the income," Magic Valley Retired School Personnel Association President Sanjuanita Lopez-Handy said.

Lopez-Handy spent 35 years teaching. Her years of dedication are paid out through the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

"As a retired educator, we still have bills to pay," Lopez-Handy said.

Besides her utilities and living expenses, Lopez-Handy said she even helps her daughter with her student loans and house payments.

"Well it seems as we get older, we have to go see the doctor more often, we have to see more doctors, the eye doctor, your knee doctor," Lopez-Handy said.

Health insurance premiums also take a toll on her tight budget.

This week, Governor Abbott directed the board of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas to lower health insurance costs on Medicare Advantage for retired teachers.

Channel 5 News asked the governor's office how the new directive to lower health insurance premiums relates to legislation he passed two years ago.

According to the governor, last year, the program provided retirees reduced premiums from between $720 and $4,800 a year.

That could mean relief to other retired public school employees, including Lopez-Handy herself.

"That's why a lot of teachers go back and they substitute or they take a part time job to make ends meet," Lopez-Handy said.

During their upcoming meeting in July, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas board will consider reducing premiums to the TRS-Care Medicare Advantage plan starting Jan. 1, 2027.

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