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DPS: Deadly Mission motorcycle crash caused by rider evading trooper

DPS: Deadly Mission motorcycle crash caused by rider evading trooper
5 hours 41 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, May 04 2026 May 4, 2026 May 04, 2026 8:57 AM May 04, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

One person is dead following a crash involving two motorcycles in Mission.

One of the motorcyclists was evading a traffic stop initiated by the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

The crash occurred off West Expressway 83 near Holland Avenue at around 4 a.m. Sunday.

DPS attempted to pull over a motorcycle for a traffic violation when the rider fled and collided with another motorcycle, according to Hernandez.

The Mission Police Department is investigating the crash and no other details were available at this time.

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