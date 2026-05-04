Man wanted in Raymondville on child sexual abuse charges arrested in Utah
A man wanted on charges of child sexual abuse has been captured in Utah.
The Raymondville Police Department is working on extraditing 22-year-old Gustavo Angel Tanguma.
Tanguma was wanted on two counts of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. He was found on Monday at around 1:30 a.m. with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals.
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