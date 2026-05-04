DPS: Deadly Mission motorcycle crash caused by rider evading trooper

One person is dead following a crash involving two motorcycles in Mission.

One of the motorcyclists was evading a traffic stop initiated by the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

The crash occurred off West Expressway 83 near Holland Avenue at around 4 a.m. Sunday.

DPS attempted to pull over a motorcycle for a traffic violation when the rider fled and collided with another motorcycle, according to Hernandez.

The Mission Police Department is investigating the crash and no other details were available at this time.