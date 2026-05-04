Late Edinburg fire chief honored at national memorial in Maryland

The late Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider was honored in Maryland.

Snider's name was added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in a ceremony that took place over the weekend.

Snider lost his battle with cancer three years ago. He joined the Edinburg Fire Department in 1991 and became chief in 1999. He held that job throughout his illness.