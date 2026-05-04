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Late Edinburg fire chief honored at national memorial in Maryland

Late Edinburg fire chief honored at national memorial in Maryland
4 hours 25 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, May 04 2026 May 4, 2026 May 04, 2026 2:52 PM May 04, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

The late Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider was honored in Maryland.

Snider's name was added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in a ceremony that took place over the weekend.

Snider lost his battle with cancer three years ago. He joined the Edinburg Fire Department in 1991 and became chief in 1999. He held that job throughout his illness.

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