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Raymondville suspect wanted on child sexual abuse charges arrested in Utah

Raymondville suspect wanted on child sexual abuse charges arrested in Utah
8 hours 8 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, May 04 2026 May 4, 2026 May 04, 2026 11:09 AM May 04, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

A man wanted on charges of child sexual abuse in Raymondvilly has been captured in Utah.

The Raymondville Police Department is working on extraditing 22-year-old Gustavo Angel Tanguma.

Tanguma was wanted on two counts of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. He was found on Monday at around 1:30 a.m. with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals.

Additional details were not provided. 

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