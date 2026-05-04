Raymondville suspect wanted on child sexual abuse charges arrested in Utah

A man wanted on charges of child sexual abuse in Raymondvilly has been captured in Utah.

The Raymondville Police Department is working on extraditing 22-year-old Gustavo Angel Tanguma.

Tanguma was wanted on two counts of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. He was found on Monday at around 1:30 a.m. with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals.

Additional details were not provided.