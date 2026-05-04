Pharr hosting free hurricane preparedness event with supplies, generator giveaway
The city of Pharr is hosting a hurricane preparedness event on Tuesday at the Salinas Recreation Center.
Hurricane season starts in less than a month. The city wants people to be ready.
Channel 5 Meteorologist Andrew Chung will be at the event. Attendees will also have a chance to win free supplies.
"We will also be giving away one free generator; [you] must be present to win," Pharr spokesperson Kenia Gomez said. "We also have a lot of smaller items for hurricane preparedness, like batteries, flashlights, all those things that are very needed. It's preparedness, so no matter where you live, this is information that will be very beneficial.”
The event starts at 6 p.m.
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