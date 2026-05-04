Progreso finalizing new city hall plans
Progreso is getting a new city hall.
The city is in the final stages of buying a property next to the current city hall at 300 N. FM 1015.
City leaders say the new building will bring all departments under one roof.
"The fact is we need space, so as the city is growing, so is the space within the city hall," Progreso City Manager Benjamin Adona said. "So instead of having different department people at different places, such as the public safety building, we decided to bring everybody in-house."
The space will be remodeled to include more room, including conference areas. The building renovations are expected to cost around $180,000.
The city is looking at loans or grants for the project.
Once the new city hall is ready, the maintenance department will remain at the current building. The plan is to have the new building completed by the end of 2026.
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