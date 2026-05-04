San Benito seeks resident input on sidewalk, crosswalk safety upgrades

San Benito city leaders want to make streets safer and easier to walk.

But first, they want to hear from residents.

Residents can provide San Benito city leaders with input on walkability and traffic as part of a public workshop set for June 4.

The Safe Streets for All Plan Public Workshop will be held at the Cesar Gonzales Meeting Hall, located at 401 N. Sam Houston Blvd.

“We want to make sure that we're able to have people not only just go to the museum for Freddy Fender but also go to the Conjunto Museum, go downtown, enjoy a cup of coffee," San Benito Assistant City Manager Diana Gara said. "All while feeling safe and having the ease of transportation."

City leaders plan to use a federal grant of $232,000 to pay for the upgrades.