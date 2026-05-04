Brownsville Veterans' Tatiana Mercado signs to play basketball at St. Thomas

Brownsville Veterans basketball star Tatiana Mercado signed her letter of intent to play at St. Thomas in Houston.

Mercado was Texas Girls Coaches Association 6A All-State selection this past season. She also received multiple defensive play of the year awards. In 2024, the senior point guard helped the Lady Chargers win district and bi-district championships.

"It means so much to me," Mercado said. "I've worked so hard over my course of my high school and middle school career. This is all I've ever wanted and I'm just so excited that I can finally purse my college basketball dreams."