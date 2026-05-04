Mission's 5x5 Brewing Co. returns with new partnership after February closure

A Mission brewery that closed in February is making a comeback.

5x5 Brewing Co. announced on Monday a new partnership and a new way to make its beer.

The beer is now brewed offsite at a larger facility through L&F Distributors, which means more product and more consistency.

"We wanted to make sure that we had a consistency of the beer that was more like a commercial beer product," owner Patrick Costello said. "So basically a premium craft beer with premium ingredients and depth of flavor."

The focus is on their core four beers, including Los Vaqueros. This time, supply is no longer an issue.

"Inventory control won't be an issue for us anymore," Costello said. "So as the product becomes depleted in the market, we're continuing to reorder beer as necessary."

The brewery closed in February after it couldn't keep up with operation costs. The announcement surprised many in the community.

"Once we were notified through social media that 5x5 was closing down, we reached out to them to find out what exactly was going on and if there was any possibility we could find a way or help find a way to keep the business afloat," Costello said.

Costello became a partial owner. He said community response helped change everything.

"Support from the community really was kind of what drove the business decision to double down and find a way to keep the business going," Costello said.

The beer will be back in stores, bars, and restaurants starting next week. They plan to sell in the Rio Grande Valley and in San Antonio, El Paso, and Austin.

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