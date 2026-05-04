UTRGV baseball awaits final results of Southland Conference play

The UTRGV baseball team has reached the end of the conference season, but the same can't be said for the rest of the Southland.

The Vaqueros pseudo "conference bye week" falls on this upcoming weekend while every other team in the Southland completes its conference schedule. All series featuring SLC foes going head-to-head will be played starting Thursday and ending Saturday, one day earlier than the series usually begin and end with the season coming to a close.

"We need to get some rest," Matlock said after finishing the sweep of Incarnate Word on Sunday. "Oregon State, two games on the road up there, the stress of those games and coming in here, I can feel we're a little tired."

UTRGV currently sits in fourth place in the latest standings update, but that could change pending this weekend's results. With 17 wins, the Vaqueros could climb as high as third place by the time this week's games wrap up.

Despite a potential scenario in which UTRGV ties for second, they won't stake claim to a top two seed due to tiebreaking procedures. With the top two seeds earning the right to host half of SLC Bracket Play, that means the Vaqueros will be on the road this year after hosting Bracket Play in Edinburg in 2025.

If the standings stay as currently structured, UTRGV would travel to Southeastern for Bracket Play starting on May 14.