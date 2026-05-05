Granjeno works to expand cemetery as historic burial ground runs out of space

One of the Rio Grande Valley's smallest towns has outgrown its cemetery.

In Granjeno, the dead remain close to the living. Estela Duran can tell you her grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins are all buried within two city blocks of her home.

"It's a very sacred little cemetery," Duran said.

She likes being close to her relatives.

"We all would like to be buried here," Duran said of the Granjeno Cemetery.

Duran has become involved in raising funds to open a new city cemetery next to the historic one.

Established in 1872 by Antonio Garza, the Granjeno cemetery has been a final resting ground for many in Granjeno. Gloria Garza says she's a descendant of Antonio Garza and oversees the private cemetery today.

"To me it's my pride and joy," Garza said. "The whole family has always been involved."

Channel 5 News spoke with Granjeno Mayor Yvette Cabrera over the phone. She says they're raising funds for a new public cemetery because she believes the current one is running out of space.

The mayor says the city doesn't have the money to build a new one, only enough for maintenance and operations.

"People would like to stay here since we have the land here. Why not build another cemetery?" Duran said.

Through loteria fundraisers and donations, the city has raised $25,000 since 2022. So far, they've been able to spend more than $800 to get the land surveyed.

"Because it's not only for today's generation, it's for our future," Duran said.

Duran volunteered at a loteria night on Saturday that raised around $3,000.

"We all want to come back and be buried here, not somewhere else," she said.

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