Korner Market now open in downtown Brownsville
A new grocery store and supportive housing building in downtown Brownsville are now open.
Korner Market is located on Elizabeth Street, attached to the Samano Building. The store's goal is to bring healthy food back to downtown Brownsville.
The Samano Building offers permanent supportive housing for single individuals experiencing housing instability. It has 40 fully furnished units, and tenants pay rent based on their income.
"It feels great to be able to bring this vision to life and not only for the people who are living in the Samano Building but also for people who are living in the surrounding areas," Korner Market Co-Owner Luis Urquieta said.
Thirty tenants are already living in the building. All spots are expected to be filled by the end of June.
The building works with partner organizations to find residents, according to Come Dream Come Build Chief Operating Officer Blanca Marquez.
Different funding sources and grants help run the facility. Tenants must meet specific requirements to qualify.
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