x

Sunday, May 10, 2026: Nightly thunderstorms, temps in the 90s

Sunday, May 10, 2026: Nightly thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
2 hours 21 minutes 20 seconds ago Sunday, May 10 2026 May 10, 2026 May 10, 2026 11:02 AM May 10, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Rain and storms may move into the Rio Grande Valley as soon as 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., followed by a likely dry period overnight.

Activity may return once again and become more widespread in the early hours of Monday morning. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a Marginal Risk for severe weather for the Valley.

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days