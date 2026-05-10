Sunday, May 10, 2026: Nightly thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Rain and storms may move into the Rio Grande Valley as soon as 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., followed by a likely dry period overnight.
Activity may return once again and become more widespread in the early hours of Monday morning. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a Marginal Risk for severe weather for the Valley.
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