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Autopsy ordered for man found dead inside vehicle in Edinburg

Autopsy ordered for man found dead inside vehicle in Edinburg
3 hours 37 minutes 10 seconds ago Saturday, May 09 2026 May 9, 2026 May 09, 2026 6:59 PM May 09, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

An autopsy has been ordered for a man who was found dead inside a vehicle in Edinburg.

The victim was identified as a 41-year-old male and his death remains under investigation, according to a city of Edinburg spokesperson.

RELATED STORY: Man found dead inside vehicle in Edinburg

The man was found on Friday in a Hyundai vehicle in the 8400 block of North Highway 281. No additional details have been released.

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