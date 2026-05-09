Autopsy ordered for man found dead inside vehicle in Edinburg

An autopsy has been ordered for a man who was found dead inside a vehicle in Edinburg.

The victim was identified as a 41-year-old male and his death remains under investigation, according to a city of Edinburg spokesperson.

RELATED STORY: Man found dead inside vehicle in Edinburg

The man was found on Friday in a Hyundai vehicle in the 8400 block of North Highway 281. No additional details have been released.