Man found dead inside vehicle in Edinburg
The Edinburg Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle.
The discovery was made when officers responded to a store at 8420 N. Highway 281 Friday afternoon and found the unidentified man dead inside a black Hyundai vehicle.
Additional details were not provided.
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