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Man found dead inside vehicle in Edinburg

Man found dead inside vehicle in Edinburg
1 hour 30 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, May 08 2026 May 8, 2026 May 08, 2026 7:11 PM May 08, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
KRGV file photo

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle.

The discovery was made when officers responded to a store at 8420 N. Highway 281 Friday afternoon and found the unidentified man dead inside a black Hyundai vehicle.

Additional details were not provided.

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