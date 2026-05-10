McHi Lady Bulldogs season ends in the regional semifinal, Lyford baseball exits in Area Round
RGV SOFTBALL AND BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
Saturday, May 9th
Regional Semifinal
San Antonio McCollum 18, McAllen High 3 (McCollum wins the series 2-1)
Area Round
Orange Grove 3, Lyford 2 (Orange Grove wins the series 2-0)
Laredo United South 12, Los Fresnos 7 (Laredo United South wins the series 2-0)
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