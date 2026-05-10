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McHi Lady Bulldogs season ends in the regional semifinal, Lyford baseball exits in Area Round

McHi Lady Bulldogs season ends in the regional semifinal, Lyford baseball exits in Area Round
4 hours 40 minutes 44 seconds ago Saturday, May 09 2026 May 9, 2026 May 09, 2026 10:36 PM May 09, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

RGV SOFTBALL AND BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Saturday, May 9th

Regional Semifinal

San Antonio McCollum 18, McAllen High 3 (McCollum wins the series 2-1)

Area Round

Orange Grove 3, Lyford 2 (Orange Grove wins the series 2-0)

Laredo United South 12, Los Fresnos 7 (Laredo United South wins the series 2-0)

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