Power companies working to restore power in Hidalgo, Cameron counties following severe weather
Rio Grande Valley power companies are working to restore power in Hidalgo and Cameron County following severe weather on Saturday.
As of 4:47 p.m. AEP is reporting 2,872 customers are without power in Hidalgo County and 1,704 customers are reporting power outages in Cameron County.
Magic Valley Electric Cooperative is reporting around 436 outages in Hidalgo County and 2,432 in Cameron County.
Anyone who spots a downed power line should stay away from it and call 911 immediately.
The First Warn 5 Weather Team will be providing live updates on their Facebook.
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