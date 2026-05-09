Two people injured after mobile home collapses in Cameron County during storm

Two people were injured during the storm that swept through Cameron County early Saturday.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino said the two individuals were inside their mobile home when it collapsed due to the high winds. Both individuals suffered internal and head injuries; one has been hospitalized.

Trevino and Cameron County Emergency Management officials held a press conference in San Benito following the weather event.

Severe weather brought wind gusts of more than 70 miles per hour that damaged roads and homes along U.S. 281 and in the Green Valley Farms area. Cameron County Emergency Management is responding to the storm and assessing the full extent of the damage.

Power lines were knocked down and partially blocked roadways. There were also reports of several homes sustaining damage in the affected area.

Trevino said a total of 16 locations were reported to AEP of downed powerlines; nine in Harlingen, four in San Benito, one in Bayview and one in Laguna Vista.

Cameron County Emergency Management is coordinating with local municipalities to identify all affected areas.

AEP is working to remove downed power lines and recommends avoiding FM 510 and FM 803 and FM 510 and Green Valley Farms south to FM 2893.

Residents are urged to avoid the affected area, watch for road closures and stay alert for hazards caused by debris and downed utility lines. Officials are asking residents to follow guidance from local authorities and Emergency Management officials.

County officials are urging residents to report damage done to their homes or business to the Texas Division of Emergency Management iSTAT survey.

To report damage, click here.