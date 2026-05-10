Food Bank RGV asking for volunteers, donations for storm victims

The Food Bank RGV is asking for volunteers and donations to help communities impacted by Saturday's severe weather.

According to the First Warn 5 Weather Team, Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy counties were placed under a severe thunderstorm warning on Saturday as storms moved throughout the Rio Grande Valley with wind gusts exceeding 70 miles per hour and, in some areas, quarter-sized hail.

Two people were injured in Cameron County, suffering internal and head injuries after their mobile home collapsed due to the wind gusts.

The Food Bank RGV is mobilizing emergency response efforts to help meet urgent needs in the community. They are asking for monetary donations, non-perishable food donations, bottled water, and cleaning supplies.

The organization is also asking for volunteers to help on Monday pack emergency food boxes for families affected by the storms.

To sign up to volunteer, click here.

To make a monetary donation, click here, or text "valleystorm" to 44-321.