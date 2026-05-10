San Benito woman hospitalized after weekend storm destroys home

A San Benito family says they're lucky to be alive after strong winds destroyed their mobile home.

Some of the family members are still recovering in the hospital. The family says the storm blew off their roof and also caused the walls of their home to collapse.

The family said they've never seen their home left so damaged. There was twisted metal, insulation, and pieces of their three trailers scattered across their property.

Homeowner Juana Maria Walle says just seven seconds after walking side everything around her collapsed. She said the storm threw her, her mother, and nephew outside the trailer, landing on the other side.

"My mom, somehow the wind pushed her underneath the mobile home, but on the other side and then our large sofa landed on top of us, but most of the weight was on top of my mom," Walle said.

Her mother is still in the hospital with fractured ribs. The rest of the family is fine, but they do have a few scratches and required some stitches.

Because the family's home was completely destroyed, they are currently staying in a hotel.