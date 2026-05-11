McAllen couple arrested for allegedly giving alcohol to minors at prom after-party

John Michael McIntyre and Tina Marie McIntyre (Mugshots courtesy of the McAllen Police Department)

The McAllen Police Department arrested two people for allegedly giving alcohol to minors at what teenagers described as a "prom after-party."

Officers responded to a home in the 3100 block of Scenic Way on Sunday, May 10 at around 12:06 a.m. after someone reported underage drinking.

When they arrived, they found several open bottles of alcohol, beer cans, and black solo cups containing alcohol, according to a news release.

Officers detained several individuals for alcohol violations; the group ranged in age from 16 to 19 years old. The teenagers said the homeowners, identified as John Michael McIntyre and Tina Marie McIntyre, gave them alcohol and allowed them to drink it.

Officers arrested John and Tina on charges of furnishing alcohol to a minor. Both were released on a $4,000 bond.

Officers also issued 22 citations for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor. Minors suspected of drinking were released to responsible parties.

The McAllen Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may follow.

Anyone with information can call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.