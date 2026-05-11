McAllen police issue 7 citations for underage drinking at Airbnb house party

KRGV file photo.

The McAllen Police Department issued seven citations for alcohol violations after an Airbnb host reported a party with possible underage drinking at a rental property.

The host reported the underage drinking at around 12:03 a.m. on Friday, May 1, in the 400 block of Cedar Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the occupants and discovered multiple alcoholic beverages. They determined all individuals present were under the legal drinking age of 21.

After detaining several individuals for investigation, officers issued seven citations for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor.

The individuals cited were between the ages of 17 to 19 years old. They were released to responsible parties after the citations were issued.

The McAllen Police Department said it is still working to identify other participants; additional charges may be pending.

Anyone with information is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.