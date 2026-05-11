Valley mom balances family and work as a DPS trooper

A Rio Grande Valley Department of Public Safety trooper says she spent her Mother's Day in a patrol unit.

She says even while serving the community, her most important job is still being a mom.

While many families spent this Mother's Day together, trooper Ileana Peña spent her night working the road.

Beyond the uniform and the patrol car, Peña is a mom of three boys.

"Being a mom, I have to make sure, before I leave my house, my kids are taken care of," Peña said.

Peña says her schedule changes constantly.

"I know I'm going to have a long shift, I know what time I get out, but I might not get out at that time, so I got to make sure they're taken care of and they know that," Peña said.

So she stays connected to her sons through calls, texts, and a family group chat.

"I go to the house, I check on them real quick, drive by, make sure they ate, make sure they're doing their school work," Peña said.

Peña says her boys, all teenagers, understand the demands of the job, especially her youngest son.

"He's very sweet. He'll check on me and if he sees I had a long day at work he'll say "mom are you okay? Do you need anything? do you need water?'" Peña said.

Peña became a DPS trooper nine years ago. She has spent most of that time also serving on the Honor Guard.

It requires her to travel across the state, sometimes around the country to honor officers killed in the line of duty.

"Honor Guard keeps me busy. It's rewarding, also a little sad, when we have to travel for a funeral, but we are there for our fallen comrades, for his family, the ultimate sacrifice," Peña said.

And as a Hispanic woman in law enforcement, she says she's also working to break barriers.

"They see women as like 'you can't do it, you cant do this,' like yes we can and it's breaking those barriers and continue going and not giving up and teaching my kids and other kids we can do this," Peña said.

Now, she's watching her own son follow a similar path. He was recently hired by the U.S. Border Patrol.

"He's going to be attending the academy at the end of this month, so I'm very proud and happy for him and for myself. He's made me very proud," Peña said.

And even though her Mother's Day will end with a 12-hour shift on the road, Peña says her family is what keeps her going.

"It's something that motivates me to keep going. Giving up is not an option," Peña said.

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