Brownsville road reopens following closure due to downed powerlines

Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation.

*UPDATE: FM 511 is now open to traffic

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Downed powerlines has caused a temporary road closure on FM 511, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT said the closure will be from State Highway 550 to Devon Street. Utility companies estimate the closure will last between one and two hours while they work to clear the roadway.