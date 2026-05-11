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KRGV Cares Closet helps kids find comfort while hospitalized

KRGV Cares Closet helps kids find comfort while hospitalized
3 hours 34 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, May 11 2026 May 11, 2026 May 11, 2026 3:31 PM May 11, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Channel 5 News has kicked off the KRGV Cares Closet campaign.

It's an effort to raise money to help children feel more comfortable during their hospital stays and in partnership with South Texas Health System and Driscoll Children's Hospital.

Channel 5 News' Sarah Cervera spoke with Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith about how much this campaign can help a hospitalized child.

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