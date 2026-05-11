KRGV Cares Closet helps kids find comfort while hospitalized

Channel 5 News has kicked off the KRGV Cares Closet campaign.

It's an effort to raise money to help children feel more comfortable during their hospital stays and in partnership with South Texas Health System and Driscoll Children's Hospital.

Channel 5 News' Sarah Cervera spoke with Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith about how much this campaign can help a hospitalized child.

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