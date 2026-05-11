Texas public schools see first non-pandemic enrollment drop in decades

Texas schools saw a decline of more than 76,000 students this academic school year, according to a report released ahead of today's public education committee in the Texas House. Justin Hamel for The Texas Tribune

Roughly 76,000 fewer students enrolled in Texas public schools this academic year — the first non-pandemic decline in nearly four decades — with Hispanic students accounting for the overwhelming majority of the loss, according to a report released Monday.

The policy research group Texas 2036 analyzed the state’s enrollment data and projected that about 100,000 fewer students would attend public schools by the end of the current decade.

Hispanic students accounted for 81% of this school year’s enrollment drop. Over the past year, federal and state leaders increased anti-immigration rhetoric, in some cases detaining Texas students and prompting fear across communities.

Texas educates 5.5 million public school students, 53% of whom are Hispanic, 24% are white and 13% are Black.

“What stands out in the data is that public school enrollment is falling even as Texas continues to grow,” said Carlo Castillo, a senior research analyst at Texas 2036, in a statement. “In many parts of the state, population gains are no longer translating into public school enrollment growth. That points to a broader structural shift policymakers and district leaders will need to plan for.”

The nonprofit shared the findings just ahead of Monday’s education committee hearing for the Texas House. The focus includes updates on enrollment trends and the stability of Texas’ school funding system.

Texas funds public schools based on attendance. Some districts have cut programs and shuttered campuses despite a nearly $8.5 billion increase to public education funding last year.

As the hearing began, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath laid out the enrollment drop to lawmakers, noting, “We cannot tell you the precise cause of this.”

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Disclosure: Texas 2036 has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.