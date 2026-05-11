Lessons from a Consumer Reports price tracker

If it feels like the prices for the things we buy are all over the place, you’re right! Consumer Reports is here to help track prices of everyday items to help shoppers spot trends and save money.

From your morning coffee to big-ticket purchases like appliances and mattresses, Consumer Reports has been tracking the prices of sixteen popular products to see how they change over time. The goal is to give shoppers a clearer picture of how prices rise, fall, and fluctuate—sometimes dramatically.

Take a popular Shark vacuum – One week it was $119, and at its peak, it was close to $200. So, it would swing by $40 or $50 a week. It’s seen with baby products, a lot of clothing, and footwear. Certainly, it’s unprecedented that the sheer number of products increases in price, and then how frequently that happens.

When and how you buy makes a big difference. The more you do your research, the more you find if you’re paying a reasonable price for it, or that's outrageous, and I’ve got to find another way to get that item.

For electronics, consider buying an older model. TVs, phones, and laptops that are a year or two old can cost hundreds less. And don’t overlook refurbished products! They take it, clean it up, replace parts, and give you a new one-year warranty.

If you’re buying new, don’t be fooled by flashy discounts. There are instances where the price goes up a few weeks before the sale begins, so they can make it look like they're slashing 30 percent when they’re only giving you 5 percent or 10 percent off.

The bottom line is to do your homework and watch for price patterns. When it hits the low, pounce on it.

And Consumer Reports says reliability matters more than ever. Spending a little more up front on a dependable product you know will last could save money in the long term!

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