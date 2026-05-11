Harlingen Salvation Army location gets new name

A Salvation Army location in Harlingen has a new name.

The building is now called the Salvation Army Cameron County Corps. It was previously known as the Salvation Army of Harlingen.

The organization said the name change makes it clear it serves the whole county, not just one city or one area.

"A lot of people who needed our help lived either in Brownsville or San Benito. [People there] didn't know that we help the entire Cameron County," Salvation Army Cameron County Corps Major Maria Hernandez said.

The Harlingen location has been around since 1935. The nonprofit also serves Willacy County.